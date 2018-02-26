Kim Kardashian West has dyed her hair pink.

The 37-year-old star took to her Instagram account to show off a bold new look to her 108 million followers, as she ditched her platinum blonde locks for a new fuchsia hue.

Showing off her playful new look, she said: ''Hey guys do you like my new pink hair?''

The KKW beauty mogul kept her roots dark, but fans on twitter were quick to speculate over whether the star was following in the footsteps of youngest sister Kylie Jenner by sporting a wig, rather than making the drastic change to her own hair.

However, Kim was quick to shut down these rumours on Twitter, and said: ''I don't really do wigs. It's real''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, six weeks, with husband Kanye West -

has changed up her look several times in the last year, going from her natural long dark hair, to a short chopped bob, and finally to the platinum blonde locks that she debuted at New York Fashion Week last September.

But she revealed last month that she was thinking of changing up her colour again, though had to wait a while before she'd be able to do so without things going wrong.

Kim replied to a questions about whether she would be changing her locks back to their natural colour, saying: ''Not right now. Since it's newly bleached i have to wait a few weeks to change colors. Maybe when the roots grow out too much. It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it (sic)''

But then she mused about the possibility of becoming a redhead, responding to a meme of her locks edited red: ''OMG should I try a color? (sic)''

Kim also revealed she is already missing her short hair, admitting she is ''so indecisive'' when it comes to style choices.