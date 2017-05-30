Kim Kardashian West doubts whether Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner will be able to reconcile their differences.

The 36-year-old beauty has suggested that the duo - who were married between 1991 and 2015 - will struggle to overcome the fallout from Caitlyn's damning claims about her ex-wife in her memoir, 'The Secrets of My Life'.

Asked on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' how likely it is ''on a scale of one to 10'' that they will be able to overcome their rift, Kim said: ''Zero [or] one.''

However, Kim subsequently revised her answer, pointing to their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as one possible reason why Kris and Caitlyn might reconcile.

The brunette beauty said: ''No, two - Kendall and Kylie.''

This comes shortly after Kim admitted she doesn't ''respect the character'' Caitlyn is now showing.

The reality TV star admitted Caitlyn has played a major role in her life, but questioned the wisdom of her publishing a book.

Kim said: ''That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now ... like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people I just think it's not tasteful.''

On the other hand, Caitlyn recently revealed she hasn't spoken to Kim ''in a long time''.

She shared: ''I love Kim, I think she's a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world ...

''There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that.''