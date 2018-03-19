Kim Kardashian West has teased the upcoming Yeezy Season 7 x 2XU collection on Instagram.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star featured on the 2XU's Instagram story on Sunday (18.03.18) where she modelled sparkly sports bras and skin-tight scuba leggings in what appears to be a sneak preview of the brand's collaboration with her husband Kanye West's fashion label, Yeezy.

The Australian sportswear label posted a behind-the-scenes look at the images being taken on the beach front with the caption: ''More to come soon. Stay tuned''

The high-performance sports gear brand was co-founded in 2005 by former world triathlon champion, Jamie Hunt after spending 13 years as a professional athlete, and they collaborated with Yeezy on their season 5 New York Fashion Week launch in 2017 to create a sports luxe look by fusing Yeezy's signature casual pieces with the neoprene fabric used in 2XU wetsuits.

And Jamie admitted he was ''really surprised'' when he received the phone call to collaborate with Yeezy in 2017, after not previously considering crossing over into the fashion world.

Speaking to Australia's Newshub online, he said: ''This was the first time we'd thought about dipping our toe into the fashion world. But when the Yeezy design team was on the phone, how could we say no?''

Although no official release date for the collection has been revealed, Kim has been showing sneak previews to her millions of followers on her Instagram account.

In one snap - taken by her four-year-old daughter North West - Kim goes topless and wears a pair of figure-hugging leggings with the 2XU logo visible on the waist band.