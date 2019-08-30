Kim Kardashian West's facialist Joanna Czech has revealed the reality star DMs her whenever she needs a treatment.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star knows she can always rely on the celebrity aesthetician - whose client list also includes A-listers including Bella Hadid, Busy Phillips, Kate Winslet and Uma Thurman - and so she always gets in touch with her on social media to find out when she is in town.
Joanna told Refinery29: ''Kim personally gets me on DM and asks, 'Are you in New York?' I promise her that I'll always let her know when I'm in LA.''
Meanwhile, Kim recently launched a ''90s inspired'' KKW Beauty collection.
The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the iconic decade, which have been previously worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a ''nostalgic'' make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.
Kim wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!
''I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.
''Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)''
