Kim Kardashian West feared she would hit ''breaking point'' if she moved to Chicago.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardshians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months, with husband Kanye West - felt torn when her husband announced he wanted to relocate their family to their home city but she ultimately persuaded him it would be too disruptive for their brood to make a permanent move.

She said: ''I'm really happy that Chicago is such a good place for Kanye. It's where he grew up, he has so many different memories there, there's a lot that he wants to do there.

''But I definitely feel I'm being pulled in a million directions. The kids are in school and we have another baby on the way, so moving to Chicago would have to be a long conversation. And honestly, it might be my breaking point.''

Sitting down with her husband, the 38-year-old beauty - who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate - explained to the 'Stronger' hitmaker that she was happy to buy a second home in Illinois but she didn't want to move there.

In scenes aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Sunday (07.04.19), she said: ''I don't want to uproot them from all of their friends and their routine and their cousins and everything.

''I just think that it would be amazing to have a second place in Chicago and if you need to spend more time out there that's totally fine, but I think it would be really hard just to take the kids and leave and permanently move to Chicago.''

But the 41-year-old rapper admitted he felt more at ''home'' in Chicago and he found being there very inspiring, prompting Kim to offer up the suggestion of a long-distance relationship.

Kanye said: ''When I went to Chicago, I felt like I was home.

''There were a lot of things that I missed not being there for a long, long, long time. I feel connected, I feel inspired when we're there.''

His wife replied: ''So what do you want to do? Do you want to live in Chicago and I'll live here and we'll FaceTime?

''I mean, I'm willing to split it, I'm just saying during the school year, it's going to be really hard.''

Following their conversation, the 'Bound 2' rapper agreed to give up his dream of returning to Chicago for good.

He said: ''We're not going to move full-time. But we will spend time [there], because that's my home, too.''