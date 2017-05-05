Kim Kardashian West ''never thought'' the men who robbed her at gunpoint would be caught.

The 36-year-old reality star suffered the harrowing ordeal when she was in Paris last October and was stunned when 10 men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident in January as so much time had passed by.

Speaking in a new promo clip for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she said: ''I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers.

''I just thought that so much time has gone on, and I didn't really realise how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were putting into it.''

And Kim - who has children North, three, and Saint, 17 months, with husband Kanye West - was impressed at how police had tracked down the alleged offenders.

She told her sister Kourtney Kardashian: ''They got the fingerprints of two guys inside, and then I think they tapped their phones and went from there.

''They were wearing gloves, but he left the duct tape, and that already had fingerprints from when they were at home, putting it in the bag.''

It was previously revealed the brunette beauty initially feared her attackers were terrorists.

In testimony obtained by French newspaper Le Monde, Kim said: ''For two weeks before we left, we were already afraid we might be victims of a terrorist attack if we left the country, and not only by going to Paris.

''When Kourtney [Kardashian] had a passport problem, I thought to myself that something bad was going to happen. I had this foreboding. I want to tell you this because it was such a strong feeling - every night in Paris I said a prayer of thanks that nothing had happened to us.''

When the attackers entered her hotel room, Kim initially believed it was her sister Kourtney and assistant Stephanie Sheppard returning from a night out.

She said: ''Then I saw two guys in police uniform come in with the concierge. They were aggressive ... I thought they were terrorists who had come to kidnap me.''

Le Journal du Dimanche also obtained testimony given by Kim, in which she described her ordeal to police.

She reportedly said: ''They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.''