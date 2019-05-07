Kim Kardashian West asked for a box of ''fresh'' doughnuts to be ready and waiting at her door when she woke up after the Met Gala on Monday (06.05.19) night.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had been following a strict diet and exercise regime in the run up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala in New York City so that her body looked jaw dropping in Thierry Mugler's skin-tight beaded latex dress on the red carpet last night.

But her healthy eating plan was tossed out of the window by the following morning as she requested that Doughnuttery delivered a box of ''hot'' miniature doughnuts glazed in vanilla sauce and topped with multicoloured sprinkles to her hotel first thing.

Taking to her Instagram account and posting on her Story, the 38-year-old businesswoman zoomed into her colourful calorific breakfast and said: ''After last night you guys, this is what I ordered.

''I made sure they were hot and fresh on my door when I woke up.''

The brunette beauty certainly earned her sugary snack as she spent the latter end of last night making sure her guests - including the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim's husband Kanye West and her half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - were having a good time at the party her and Serena Williams co hosted at Up & Down after the fundraiser.

The venue was given a make-over for the bash, complete with a photo-booth, glitterball, starry night sky ceiling and red tasseled detailing on the walls, while Kylie's partner Travis Scott was rumoured to have performed at the glitzy event.

Serena, 37, shared a snap of her guests enjoying the photo booth on Instagram while Hailey - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - posted a photo of herself snacking on a pizza before the bash.