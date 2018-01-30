Kim Kardashian West is ''determined to show'' people that she can have it all.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently welcomed her youngest child Chicago into the world via surrogate but doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to ''slow down''.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all.''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two, with her husband Kanye West - is ''so thrilled'' to have her three children.

They said: ''Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true. She's really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in. She was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great.''

And Kim recently took to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: ''I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.''