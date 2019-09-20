Kim Kardashian West insisted on going for a manicure before going into hospital to give birth to her first child.
The 38-year-old reality star had been ordered to hospital by doctors after they discovered she was suffering from pre-eclampsia - which causes high blood pressure and swelling to the hands, feet and legs - and though they wanted to deliver her baby immediately, she wanted to switch her dark nail polish for a lighter colour first.
Kim recalled how her best friend Jonathan Cheban had taken her out for McDonalds and a bikini wax when she got a call from her doctor.
Jonathan said: ''I had to actually like squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax.''
Kim added: ''And then afterwards we go to get a McGriddle in McDonald's, and we're racing so fast [to get away from paparazzi].
''It was so crazy. So we're racing trying to like ditch them, and then at that moment I get the call saying, 'Hey you have pre-eclampsia you have to deliver right now.'...
''My nails were dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park after-dark phase with my Burgundy nails. And I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.' So I told the doctor, 'Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours?' And he was like, 'Fine meet me in two hours.' ''
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was worried she'd deliver the baby without her husband, Kanye West, by her side because the rapper was in Europe.
Speaking on Jonathan's podcast, 'FoodGod: OMFG', she said: ''He decided to go to Art Basel in like Switzlerand, and I said 'Tell our security, just as soon as he lands, Kim is in labour, and just come straight to the hospital.'
''I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.''
Kim and Kanye are now parents to North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and four-month-old Psalm.
