Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has defended her decision to dress her daughter North in a corset-inspired outfit.
The 36-year-old star has taken to Twitter to respond to claims she had four-year-old North, who she has with husband Kanye West, don a corset - a figure-hugging garment designed for aesthetic purposes - for a recent public outing.
But alongside a video of her detailing the faux corset lining, Kim explained: ''I would never put my daughter in a corset! It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration. (sic)''
In the clip, Kim explained she did not design the dress herself, but simply considers it to be ''cute''.
She shared: ''This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset - it's just fabric on the front. So, I think it's really cute, I bought it from a designer and it's just fabric people, it's not a real corset.''
In a supplementary tweet, the reality TV star shared a photo of the dress and captioned it: ''Just decoration not a real corset. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kim revealed last month that she hopes her two children, North and her 19-month-old son Saint, develop the same work ethic she has.
The brunette beauty is open-minded about the careers her children choose to pursue, but she hopes they are similarly hard working.
Kim shared: ''I hope that they find their own motivation - no matter what that is, no matter what they want to do in life.
''I hope that they work really hard. I think they have good examples.''
Kim admitted she learned a great deal from observing her own parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, and she hopes her children follow suit.
She said: ''I have learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard and I think our kids will see.
''Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that is motivating for them to find their own path. Not to pressure, but to definitely have our rules is the best that you can do.''
