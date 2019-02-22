Kim Kardashian West has sprung to the defence of her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was unimpressed when a Twitter user questioned why the 'Revenge Body' host had attended PrettyLittleThing's opening event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (20.02.19), just days after news broke that her partner Tristan Thompson - the father of her 10-month-old daughter True - had allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kim - who has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - insisted that it was important for her younger sister to be at the event because, as a ''single mom'', she still needs to earn money to provide for her daughter.

Along with a video clip of Khloe, 34, at the event, the Twitter user wrote: ''If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?''

Kim replied: ''Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!(sic)''

Khloe seemed to approve of her 38-year-old sister's reponse as she later liked her tweet.

Meanwhile, Jordyn's page has been removed from the Good American website.

The 21-year-old beauty has modelled for Khloe and Emma Grede's clothing brand since the label launched in 2016, but now visitors to the size-inclusive label's site can no longer see her profile in the 'about' section for each member of the #goodsquad and there's no trace of her at all on any of the webpages.

It was recently claimed Jordyn - who has moved out of Kylie's home - has been left ''devastated'' after being cut off by the Kardashian and Jenner family.

A source said: ''She's devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast. She knows making out with Tristan was wrong. Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologise to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie. The family doesn't want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.''