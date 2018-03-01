Kim Kardashian West has unveiled some of the Yeezy Season 7 line.

The 37-year-old arrived in Tokyo, Japan, with her sisters on Sunday (25.03.18) and has shared several photos detailing her outfits on the trip, which appear to be unreleased items of husband Kanye West's athleisure fashion brand Yeezy.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Twitter to post the pictures of her outfits after Jet lag left her unable to get a good night's sleep.

She said: ''I'm gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it's 5am and I can't sleep (sic)''

Another tweet confirmed the star was sporting the brand's new collection, as she wrote that her outfits were ''all Yeezy season 7 (sic)''.

Kim posted a series of three tweets to her 58.9 in a variety of outfits made up of pieces that have become Yeezy staples throughout the past six collections, such as biker shorts, shearling jackets, knee high boots and mini dresses.

The reality star captioned the first look ''Day one, Airport vibes. (sic)'', going on to post pictures of her ''Night out in Tokyo #SilverSurfer (sic)'' and her ''Shopping vibes (sic)''.

Meanwhile, Kim has ditched her platinum blonde locks for a new fuchsia hue, showing off her playful new look on Instagram she said: ''Hey guys do you like my new pink hair?''

After posting the new Yeezy outfit photos against the colourful backdrop of the vibrant city, one fan on twitter commented that Kim looks like a, Anime character, a style of Japanese cartoon.

She tweeted: ''I am obsessed with anime. That was legit my inspo (sic)''

Kim's bold hair choice seems to have come after a fan created a picture on twitter which showed the natural brunette with fiery red locks, providing her with inspiration to try a different style.

She tweeted: ''OMG should I try a color? (sic)''

Kim also revealed she is already missing her short hair, admitting she is ''so indecisive'' when it comes to style choices.