Kim Kardashian West says being robbed pushed her into being a lawyer.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 in Paris and believes the whole ordeal - which saw her have $10 million worth of jewellery and valuables stolen - encouraged her to shun her old life and focus on her dream career.

She said: ''I truly think once I got robbed, it took something out of me in the best way. All the things that really mattered to me then - how many bags I had, what car I drove ... I still like all that stuff, but it doesn't matter. It could go away.

''For so long people have tried to partner me with causes. But this was the first thing where I thought, you know what, I want to go to law school, I want to help people. Let me work for the next 10 years and build up my brands, and then one day, in 10 years, just give up being Kim K and become a lawyer. And now I've come to a realisation about what I care about. No publicist would have ever told me to get into prison reform.''

And the 39-year-old reality television star insists all she cares about is supporting causes close to her heart rather than fame.

Speaking to New York Magazine, as published in The Sunday Times magazine, she added: ''If you asked me, 'Fame or fortune?' I would not pick fame ... I've never regretted [being on camera so much]. I'm so grateful to have all those memories on camera. I will look back and think, oh my God, what was I wearing? Why is my make-up like that? But I can sit back and laugh, and think it's funny to see how much I cared and me wanting to be famous so badly. I can laugh at it now - oh my God, I was desperate!''