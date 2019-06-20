Kim Kardashian West has covered up her grandmother's veins using her new body make-up collection.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line - has taken to Instagram to demonstrate the products from her much-anticipated line, and Kim used her 84-year-old grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell as a test model to show the range's incredible concealing power.

Kim posted a series of videos and photos of her applying the body foundation on MJ on her Instagram account and captioned the content: ''My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins.

''North [West] & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results! Swipe to see how amazing this before and after is on MJ! (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven inclusive shades on Friday (21.06.19), and Kim went on to address the products transfer.

She added: ''Let's talk about the transfer. I've been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn't transfer but it's super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturising but completely transfers. My new @kkwbeauty Body Makeup is in between.

''If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural. Swipe to the 3rd slide to see. In the transfer video we didn't have translucent powder but tried one of my pressed powders and that worked pretty good too! (sic)''

And Kim - who also uses the product to cover her psoriasis outbreaks - finished her post by insisting she ''can't wait'' for her fans to try the collection because she has worked so hard on it.

She continued: ''My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises. My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting! I can't wait for you guys to try the entire Body Collection launching in two days on Friday, 06.21 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty (sic)''