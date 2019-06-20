Kim Kardashian West has covered up her 84-year-old grandmother's veins by using her new body make-up collection and she has shown the results of the body foundation to her millions of Instagram followers.
Kim Kardashian West has covered up her grandmother's veins using her new body make-up collection.
The 38-year-old reality star - who has formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line - has taken to Instagram to demonstrate the products from her much-anticipated line, and Kim used her 84-year-old grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell as a test model to show the range's incredible concealing power.
Kim posted a series of videos and photos of her applying the body foundation on MJ on her Instagram account and captioned the content: ''My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins.
''North [West] & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results! Swipe to see how amazing this before and after is on MJ! (sic)''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven inclusive shades on Friday (21.06.19), and Kim went on to address the products transfer.
She added: ''Let's talk about the transfer. I've been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn't transfer but it's super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturising but completely transfers. My new @kkwbeauty Body Makeup is in between.
''If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural. Swipe to the 3rd slide to see. In the transfer video we didn't have translucent powder but tried one of my pressed powders and that worked pretty good too! (sic)''
And Kim - who also uses the product to cover her psoriasis outbreaks - finished her post by insisting she ''can't wait'' for her fans to try the collection because she has worked so hard on it.
She continued: ''My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises. My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting! I can't wait for you guys to try the entire Body Collection launching in two days on Friday, 06.21 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty (sic)''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...