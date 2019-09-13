Kim Kardashian West ''couldn't even pick up the kids'' during her health scare.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star had so much pain in her hands that she was unable to pick up her now 20-month-old daughter Chicago and was worried about how it might impact on their then impending arrival Psalm, now four months.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I couldn't even pick up the kids for a while. Until I figured out what was really going on, I just needed to take a break from lifting the baby, and that was really hard for me. My baby Chicago was, like, a big baby. She's not light. I was really worried because I had my baby coming, my baby boy , and I thought it would be hard for me. But luckily I got it all under wraps.''

Kim had previously confessed she fell into a ''little depression'' after finding out she could have autoimmune disease Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

She said: ''Auto-immune issues are really scary. When you get a diagnosis, and I didn't realise I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what's gonna happen and how you're gonna live your life. You really get into this little depression for a minute, I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to get myself through that.''

The brunette beauty - who also has North, six, and Saint, four - is currently on medication to ease her symptoms.

Asked if she had received a diagnosis, Kim said on 'Today': ''I did find out, we're gonna talk about it next Sunday. I was able to find an amazing doctor, Dr. Wallace, and we figured out what the problem is. I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control.''