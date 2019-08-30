Kim Kardashian West has suggested she is done having kids.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed her fourth child, son Psalm, via a surrogate in May, and she has admitted to her 147 million Instagram followers that she wouldn't be able to ''handle'' having a bigger brood because her babies need lots of ''attention''.

In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked her if she wants to have more offspring, and she replied: ''I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each of my babies needs so much attention. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, six, Saint, three and Chicago, 19 months, with husband Kanye West - recently gushed about how her youngest is the most calm of her children.

She wrote: ''My little man is the sweetest ever! He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?''

Kim's admission that she doesn't want to expand her brood may come as a surprise to her husband, who told her he wants seven kids.

She said last year: ''Kanye wants to have more, though.

''He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven.''

However, the KKW Beauty owner admitted the number of school shootings in the US made her ''hesitant'' of bringing any more lives in the world.

She added: ''[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in...

''I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously opened up about the impact being a mother has had on her relationship with Kanye.

While she insisted she isn't a sexual person in her private life, the star added that being a mum of three has made her feel ''more confident''.

She said: ''I absolutely think you can [be both a mother and sexy]. I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.

''I didn't lose weight that quickly. But I'd say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot.

''I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.''