Kim Kardashian West couldn't sit down in her Met Gala 2019 gown and had to stand in the back of a van to get to the red carpet.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had been following a strict diet and exercise regime in the run up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday night (06.05.19) so that her body looked jaw dropping in Thierry Mugler's skin-tight beaded silicone dress on the red carpet last night.

However Kim - who achieved her extra-clinched waist with a custom corset and thigh-length Spanx by French corsetiere, Mr. Pearl - revealed that she would not be at the table ''for dinner'' because her uber-tight silhouette would only allow her to ''half sit'', and she would be transported to the prestigious event in a sprinter van with a pole installed for her to hold on too.

Addressing Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour, Kim said: ''OK, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.

''I'm riding [ to the Met] in a sprinter van on the way there with a pole, so I can hold on to the pole.''

And Kim recalled that before she made her Met Gala debut in 2013 alongside her husband Kanye West, she would often look at pictures of the extravagant outfits and ''dream'' that she would one day be able to attend the prestigious event.

In a behind-the-scenes video for the US Vogue website, she said: ''I used to dream about this night, I used to sit home in bed, looking at all of the pictures of everyone and dreaming of one day that I could ever attend a Met ball, and never even really believing that that would ever happen.

''So to be the cover girl going to the Met in Mugler is honestly the biggest dream come true and I'm honestly so humbled by the idea that this is my life.''

The 38-year-old businesswoman also revealed that she always gets ''anxiety'' before hitting the Met's special pink carpet, and admitted that she said a ''prayer'' before starting her beauty regime for the event, which was led by her long-time make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

She added: ''We all held hands, we did a little circle prayer Mario said the prayer, they knew I was having a bit of anxiety. I don't know why this is probably as nerve racking as my wedding, I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so. I got three facials in a week and a half, I got a spray tan, I got a Korean spa scrub, literally every single day, any beauty treatment you can think of, I did it.''