Kim Kardashian West was considering naming her son after her brother Rob Kardashian.

The 38-year-old reality star is due to welcome her fourth child with husband Kanye West, and second via surrogate mother, ''in a few weeks'' time, and has revealed her process for picking a suitable moniker for her children is to do a ''family survey'' after they have been born.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kim said: ''I definitely take a family survey.

''But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like.

''I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who already has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with rapper Kanye - liked the idea of naming her son after her 32-year-old sibling, but isn't sure it goes with the rest of her brood's names.

She added: ''I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother.

''But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. But I really was feeling that.''

Kourtney also revealed that she waited a week before naming her four-year-old son Reign, who she was considering calling Preston, and would try out different names each day to see which suited him better.

The 39-year-old star - who also has Mason, nine, and Penelope, six, with ex-partner Scott Disick - said: ''I did a week the last time.

''I would try out a different name on different days

''One day Reign, his name was Preston for one full day.

''I was like, I know in my soul his name is Reign.

''And Scott didn't believe me.

''And I was like, 'No. I know his name is Reign.' And he's like, 'His name is Preston.

''So I was like fine, let's call him Preston for a day. And it didn't work out.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently said she was ''frantically trying'' to get the nursery ready for her fourth tot.

She said: ''I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It's madness, but the best madness.''

And there could be many more frantic days to come as Kim previously revealed that 'Heartless' hitmaker Kanye wants ''seven'' children.

She said: ''Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven ... [Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in ... I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''

But even with a fourth child on the way, Kim says she's ''freaking out''.

The beauty said: ''I'm low-key freaking out. I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take.'''