Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are trying for a third baby.

The couple already have four-year-old daughter North and 20-monh-old son Saint and Kim has confirmed that they are actively working on adding to their family, though she didn't address recent speculation she and her spouse have hired a surrogate to carry their child.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of a third child, she said: ''I hope so. There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so.''

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old reality TV star also opened up about her disastrous second marriage to basketball star Kris Humphries in 2011 and how her mother Kris Jenner and the producers offered to cancel the televised wedding.

Kim said: ''There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.'

''The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it.

''When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.''

Executive producer Ryan Seacrest revealed that Kim told him she was unhappy in the marriage just days after the lavish ceremony.

He said: ''I remember when Kim called me after the wedding. It was just a few days after, and she just didn't feel like it was right. She was very candid and open.''

And Kim has denied claims the marriage and their split just two months later was a ratings ploy.

She said: ''Think about this realistically: If it was for the show don't you think we would have found someone that signed off? Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it's for a show don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People f**k up.''

Read the full interview at www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/kardashian-decade-how-a-sex-tape-led-a-billion-dollar-brand-1029592