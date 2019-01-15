Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she is expecting a baby boy via a surrogate with husband Kanye West ''sometime soon''.
Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West - and that it's a boy.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Monday night (14.01.19), where she spoke for the first time about the news that the couple are set to welcome their second child via a surrogate after daughter Chicago was born via a different surrogacy mother, 12 months ago.
The show's host - who is expecting his first child via surrogate - asked Kim if she was ''working on another child'', to which she replied: ''We are.''
The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who also has daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, with the 'Famous' rapper - then revealed that their unborn baby is due ''sometime soon'', before revealing the sex of their forthcoming addition to the family.
Kim, who was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on the couch, told Andy: ''It's a boy, I think it's been out there.''
The 38-year-old reality star then confessed that she let the news, which was first reported two weeks ago, slip when she got drunk at a Christmas Eve party.
She admitted: ''I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk.''
A source recently claimed that Kim and Kanye, 41, are ''closer'' than ever now they have another baby on the way.
An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close.
''When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.''
Kim's mom Kris Jenner was recently quizzed on their ''expanding family'', but wanted to wait for her daughter to announce their happy news.
When 'Extra' host Mark Wright asked: ''It looks like [your family] is expanding, Kim and Kanye having another baby'', Kris replied: ''Well ... it's always a full house!''
Kim - who makes money no option when it comes to throwing lavish parties - is said to be planning ''some sort of shower'' to celebrate.
An source said recently: ''They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.
''Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...