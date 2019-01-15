Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West - and that it's a boy.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Monday night (14.01.19), where she spoke for the first time about the news that the couple are set to welcome their second child via a surrogate after daughter Chicago was born via a different surrogacy mother, 12 months ago.

The show's host - who is expecting his first child via surrogate - asked Kim if she was ''working on another child'', to which she replied: ''We are.''

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who also has daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, with the 'Famous' rapper - then revealed that their unborn baby is due ''sometime soon'', before revealing the sex of their forthcoming addition to the family.

Kim, who was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on the couch, told Andy: ''It's a boy, I think it's been out there.''

The 38-year-old reality star then confessed that she let the news, which was first reported two weeks ago, slip when she got drunk at a Christmas Eve party.

She admitted: ''I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk.''

A source recently claimed that Kim and Kanye, 41, are ''closer'' than ever now they have another baby on the way.

An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close.

''When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.''

Kim's mom Kris Jenner was recently quizzed on their ''expanding family'', but wanted to wait for her daughter to announce their happy news.

When 'Extra' host Mark Wright asked: ''It looks like [your family] is expanding, Kim and Kanye having another baby'', Kris replied: ''Well ... it's always a full house!''

Kim - who makes money no option when it comes to throwing lavish parties - is said to be planning ''some sort of shower'' to celebrate.

An source said recently: ''They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

''Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way.''