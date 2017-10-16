Kim Kardashian West has said that the selfie trend is now over despite releasing a book of selfies, a selfie phone case and gave masterclasses.
The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who released a book of selfies called 'Selfish', endorsed a selfie phone case and even gave masterclasses on how to take the perfect selfie - claimed the photo trend was a ''few years ago'' now.
While playing a game of 'Would You Rather...' with her sister Khloe, the reality TV star was asked the tough question whether she would rather never be able to post a selfie or never use Snapchat again?
In a clip posted on the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' official Twitter account, Kim replied: ''I would rather never be able to post a selfie again. Yeah. I kinda feel like, I dunno, selfies are kind of a few years ago.''
The blonde beauty - who had millions of dollars worth of jewellery stolen in a terrifying robbery in Paris, France, a year ago - also opted for losing a diamond in the ocean over a vampire facial, which involves extracting blood from the arm in order to remove the plasma and splatter it onto her face.
In her answer she said: ''I don't really care so much about diamonds anymore.''
In the latest episode of the TV series, Kim - who has children North, four, and Saint, 22 months, with husband Kanye West - spoke about the body shamers and hate she receives when she posts a new picture on her social media accounts.
She said: ''When will they stop with this story? You definitely get a thick skin once you have been through it a lot, but pictures just keep coming up every day and they just won't let it go.
''I know I can handle anything and everything, and if I can't handle it... who can?
''I just am in the house so much that I get so freaked out if anyone like, looks at me. It's a full phobia - I freak out about everything.
''Why do I subject myself to being seen? Why don't I just stay at home?''
