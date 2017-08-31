Kim Kardashian West thinks Cher has the ''sickest style''.

The 36-year-old reality star has admitted she is ''obsessed'' with the 71-year-old singer and is in awe of the 'If I Could turn Back Time' hitmaker's fashion sense and daring wardrobe choices in the seventies era.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia about her fashion icon, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, who was styled to look like the music legend in her photoshoot with the publication, said: ''. ''She's always had the sickest style, I'm obsessed with her. To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then. I just keep doing me.''

The television personality - who has four-year-old daughter North and 20-month-oldson Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - believes everyone has a different idea of what clothes them ''feel good'', and she is glad she has finally realised what garments leave her feeling empowered and suit her body shape.

Kim - who recently launched her eponymous beauty brand KKW Beauty after collaborating with her youngest half-sister Kylie Jenner on a lipstick line for Kylie Cosmetics - explained: ''Everyone has their own idea of what makes them feel good when they put on clothes, and I love that I've discovered what makes me feel good.''

Meanwhile, the raven-haired beauty has claimed she doesn't care ''anymore'' about people's perception of her because she feels ''confident'' in herself and focuses on her work schedule instead of criticism.

She explained: ''I don't care any more. I used to, and I used to try to do everything to prove people wrong. I feel confident in who I am. I work hard, I try to mind my own business and not focus on what other people are saying about me.''