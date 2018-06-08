Kim Kardashian West cheats on her diet ''every 10 days.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has lost over 70 pounds since she gave birth to her second child Saint two years ago with the help of a strict meal plan and a daily workout schedule, but she has admitted she can't resist a sweet treat every so often.

Writing on her website KimKardashianWest.com, she said: ''I've been really strict with my diet, recently. When I grocery shop, I buy lean protein, carbs, fruits and veggies, but every once in a while, I like to treat myself and have a cheat meal.

''It can be so hard (and boring) to eat really clean all of the time. A cheat meal allows me to enjoy food without feeling like I'm overindulging.

''My trainer, Mel, instructs that you should schedule a cheat meal about once every 10 days. This way you won't lose any of the progress you've made at the gym.

''When you do them too often, your body's hormones are thrown off. Your testosterone, which is a muscle-making and fat-loss hormone, can change if you're eating too many calories, which can make you gain weight. You can still enjoy your favourite food, as long as you get back on track the next day. Cheat meals work best when you avoid alcohol, since they're empty calories filled with sugar. This part is easy for me since I don't really drink--which means I can just have an extra doughnut or two. Kidding! I do have a sweet tooth, though, so normally my cheat meals are desserts or other sweets.''

And when the 37-year-old beauty - who also has daughters North, four, and Chicago, four months, with her husband Kanye West - is a bit more strict when she has an event.

Speaking before the Met Gala in New York last month, she said: ''I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can.

''We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere. There's a myth that eating carbs is bad, but this isn't true!''