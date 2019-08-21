Kim Kardashian West was ''scared'' off by a wild pig on a beach in the Bahamas.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is enjoying a family vacation in Big Major Cay in the Exuma district - where the infamous Fyre Festival was located - and shared the moment she got ''scared'' and ran away from one of the famous residents on Pig Beach.
In a video showing Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and Psalm, three months, with husband Kanye West - trying to move away from the animals, she can be heard shouting: ''No no no! Piggy, there! Piggy, there!''
The 38-year-old reality star captioned the Twitter post: ''I was scared lol.''
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also at the beach with her 17-month-old old daughter True - whom she has with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - and she wasn't sure about the pigs either.
Alongside a series of pictures posing with her daughter on a boat and in the water with the pigs, she wrote on Instagram: ''True is still processing how she feels about the pigs I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early.''
Khloe has spent the last few weeks looking after her own health and wellbeing inside and out.
Alongside a photo of herself in her swimwear on the beach posted on Instagram earlier this week, she wrote: ''This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused, #advanced and #strength (sic)''
But Khloe herself wasn't the only thing on the 'Revenge Body' star's mind as the 35-year-old beauty also shared a series of photos of her enjoying the beach day with her little girl, including them playing with a bucket and spade and True being buried in the sand by her mom.
She captioned the images: ''My beach baby and Me (sic)''
