Kim Kardashian West says her second line of Carolina Lemke sunglasses match every style.

The 38-year-old reality TV star collaborated with the German brand to launch an exclusive collection of shades earlier this year, and now the star has released the much-anticipated second drop of the collection, which includes two brand-new designs, and Kim revealed she took them with her on vacation and thought they were ''amazing'' because they coordinated with all of her outfits.

In a statement, Kim said: ''These two shapes are perfect for summer looks, either with a big shield for a major statement or a new '90s-inspired oval for something a little more subtle.

''I actually brought both of these pairs with me on a recent vacation. They were amazing - they went with everything!''

The two designs include an oversized, curvilinear Gemini shield and a '90s-inspired Sand oval frame, which are available in a variety of summer colours and retail for $90 each.

Kim previously revealed her husband Kanye West was heavily involved in the styling of the hundreds of replicas of her own face used in the promotional images of the sunglasses campaign.

She said: ''We wanted to do the whole clones theme. [Kanye] loves helping out with the ad campaigns and stuff, overseeing like the clones and the longer hair. He was so stuck on having long hair only on one side ... and I was like, all right, I haven't seen that before.

''At first we made the mannequins and then we kind of wanted moving images ... so then we also made face masks. As soon as I saw them I said, this is our press box. Like, it just clicked. I was like, this is what it has to be. I've never seen anything like it. I thought it was cute.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted it was ''nice'' to be given full creative freedom on the collaboration.

Kim told Bustle: ''It's nice to have a company that will really listen to your direction, really wants to collaborate, and have me actually design everything from start to finish.''

Kim - who has sisters Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 23 and Kylie Jenner, 21 - created her different shades styles, which are named Dusk, Nirvana, Sahara and Tempest, with each of her family in mind.

She continued: ''[Dusk is] like my everyday [style]. I can wear that anytime.I made the round ones [Indra] with Kourtney in mind, Kendall with the tiny [Dusk] in mind.

''Khloe, the big visor [Nirvana]. Khloe loves an aviator but we don't have any aviators in the collection, so I would pick a visor [style]. Kylie, I would pick like the sporty [Sahara]. And then for me, I would pick [mirrored Tempest].''