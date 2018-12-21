Kim Kardashian West can't wait to show off her Christmas decorations.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is excited to share her decor ideas with her fans on her social media channels but says she won't do the big reveal until Christmas Eve.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I'm gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It's sooooo good!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she believes her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She explained: ''I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us. I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another.''

The Kardashian / Jenner family usually come together to create their own Christmas card every year and it appeared Kim was organising it in 2018 as she gave fans updates online.

She said at the time: ''We're on set today for a secret project ... I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.

''All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''