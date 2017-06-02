Kim Kardashian West is campaigning for stricter gun laws in the US as she wants to ''help build a safer future'' for her children.

The 36-year-old television personality has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and has slammed the ''crazy'' bill signed by US president Donald Trump that will allow those with mental illnesses to carry firearms, as she believes it will make the country unsafe for her brood.

Writing on her website on Friday (02.06.17), Kim wrote: ''In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms. Right now, there are more guns owned by civilians in this country than in any other country in the world.

''In February of this year, President [Donald] Trump actually signed a bill revoking a regulation recommended by President [Barack] Obama that would have added 75,000 names of people with registered mental illnesses to a national background check database. This is Crazy!''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star went on to state she is working with Everytown, a non-profit organisation ''whose mission is to stand in opposition of the [National Rifle Association's] vision of more guns for more people.''

And Kim - who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, last year - has said understands the importance of ''armed security'' since her ordeal, but believes those with a history of mental illness should have restricted access to firearms.

She continued: ''After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security. All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanour, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence.''

Kim ended her post by reminding her readers they have a ''right to feel safe'' in their country, and said she wants to help find a way to be ''protected'' whilst also ''protecting the rights of American people.''

She wrote: ''I hope that we won't become numbed by the increasing number of gun-related tragedies we see on the news. We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon. I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people.''