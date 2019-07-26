Kim Kardashian West has burnt her boobs.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been left with a red raw chest as she ''had no idea'' she had spent all day out in the sun without wearing any lotion.

Taking to her Instagram account, she said: ''You guys, I got a major sunburn so Marie is going to put on my body make-up. So we're going to put on what shade? Medium? Because I've got to fix this. I had no idea I was out all day and I did not put sunscreen on, that is crazy. I have no had a burn this bad since Mexico.''

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old beauty recently said her husband Kanye West, with whom she has four children; North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and two-month-old Psalm, has taught her how to take ownership of everything she does.

She said: ''He's just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership. Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything. He inspires me every single day and I'm so happy that he is getting the recognition and credit that he deserves.''

Kanye, 42, gives his wife Kim the ''confidence'' she needs to follow her dreams and she feels lucky to have a spouse that supports her in all she does.

She explained: ''The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next 4 years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me. And, gives me the confidence that I really need.

''And that, like, extra push of someone around me to be like, 'I know you can do it. You got this!' ... I don't know what to do. How am I gonna have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I gonna do this all? ... I think you could get in control of your schedule. You just gotta like, sit back and analyse. Like, what are your distractions? Once you manage your time, you'll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you're passionate about.''