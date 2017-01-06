Kim Kardashian West has revealed she feared she would be shot in the back by the gunmen who robbed her in Paris last year.
The 36-year-old star was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel in the French capital last October and Kim admitted she feared she was going to die.
In a new clip for her reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which returns to E! in March, Kim can be seen telling her sisters about her thoughts during terrifying incident.
Kim said: ''They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.''
2016 was a tough year for Kim and her husband Kanye West - who have children North, three, and Saint, 12 months together - as Kanye was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles in November after a meltdown brought on by sleep deprivation and exhaustion.
In the new clip, Kim - who was in New York at the time - can be seen receiving the news by phone and saying: ''Don't scare me, please. What's going on. I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.''
Speaking about their relationship in the new episode, Kim added : ''We're so close. We feel each other's pain.''
Meanwhile, Kim took some time out of the spotlight following her ordeal and friends say it has helped her to cope.
An insider explained to PEOPLE: ''Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids.
''As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.''
