Kim Kardashian West's body make-up collection has helped her ''insecurities'' with psoriasis.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has has formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line - insisted it has been her ''secret for over a decade'' and helped camouflage the skin condition, which causes red and flaky patches.

She captioned a photo of her legs: ''I'm so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder).

''I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up.

''This is what I use most often. I don't always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I've learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush, and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven inclusive shades from next Friday (21.06.19), and she insisted that her own formula is ''smooth'' and ''satin-like''.

She continued: ''My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all. (sic)''