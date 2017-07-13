Kim Kardashian West has hit back at people who slammed her for dressing her daughter in a corset-style dress.
Fans were horrified when the reality TV star's four-year-old child North was pictured in a corset-style dress but Kim quickly took to Twitter to reveal that it was a faux corset and she would never put her child in such a restrictive clothing item.
She tweeted a video of the dress and wrote: ''I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration (sic).''
She added in the video: ''This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it's just fabric on the front. So, I think it's really cute, I bought it from a designer and it's just fabric people, it's not a real corset.''
And Kim shared a picture of the dress and added a caption saying: ''Just decoration, not a real corset.''
Meanwhile, Kim and her husband Kanye West's second Kids Supply collection will be released next week.
The couple launched their first collaborative fashion effort last month, featuring a number of pieces of childrenswear inspired by Kim's hometown of Calabasas, and they will drop the second collection on July 17.
The new range will feature Yeezy trainers along with graphic T-shirts, shorts, swimwear, denim jacket and a selection of headwear.
A number of images of the new items have been shared on the company's Instagram page.
Speaking previously about the inspiration behind the collection, Kim - who also has son Saint, 19 months, with Kanye - revealed that friends were desperate to imitate her children's style for their own kids.
She tweeted: ''For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!
''All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes, so now they will be available!''
