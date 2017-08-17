Kim Kardashian West cannot understand why Jay-Z and Beyonce wouldn't like her.

The 36-year-old reality star is rumoured to be at the centre of Jay's ongoing feud with her husband Kanye West, but Kim is bemused as to why the celebrity couple have never truly embraced her.

A source explained: ''Kim is really hurt that she's being blamed for causing Kanye and Jay-Z's rift.

''She's never been anything but nice to Beyonce and Jay, and she doesn't understand why they wouldn't like her.''

The brunette beauty is also reportedly angry that Jay and Beyonce ''look down'' on her for finding fame through the reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Kim feels her celebrity status extends well beyond her appearances on the programme.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''Kim's also p***ed at rumours Beyonce and Jay look down on her for being a reality star, as she's so much more than that.''

Kim has done her best to form a strong friendship with Beyonce, but apparently feels the 'Formation' hitmaker has always been ''cold'' towards her.

The source explained: ''Aside from being a loving wife to Kanye, and an awesome mom, she's also a really savvy businesswoman who has built a fortune for herself, and she prides herself on being a good person.

''Kim has always gone out of her way to try and befriend Beyonce, but things have always been a little cold between them.''

And Kim is said to feel particularly aggrieved with the situation because Beyonce and Jay have never ''given her a chance''.

The insider shared: ''Kim was really excited that she'd get to hang out with Beyonce after she started dating Kanye, she's always been a huge fan and really respected her for all that she's achieved.

''It's incredibly hurtful to Kim to hear that Beyonce and Jay don't like her, and she feels it's because they've never really given her a chance, or tried to get to know the real Kim.''