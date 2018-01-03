Kim Kardashian West won't be keeping any of her jewellery at her new mansion.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has made the decision to keep her valuables elsewhere as she is worried about her Hidden Hills home being broken into following the ordeal of the Paris robbery in 2016, where she was held at gunpoint and had a large quantity of her jewellery taken by robbers.

The jewellery that Kim does still have is being stored at another location, which is being constantly guarded, and despite the lack of valuable accessories at Kim's Hidden Hills home, the house is also being guarded 24/7, TMZ reports.

Back in September, Kim was planning to hire ''four more security'' to stand outside her room whilst she sleeps.

She said: ''I just have anxiety, are you sure it's safe here? Ever since Paris I just go through this worst case scenario thing in my head. I think for my own piece of mind I'm going to fly out like four more security - just to like stay outside my room when I'm sleeping, I know it sounds crazy but I just can't sleep at night.''

And the 37-year-old television personality admits the anxiety she feels has stopped her wanting to go out for dinner with her husband Kanye West.

She added: ''I have such anxiety just going places. I just don't want to be in the mix like I used to ... Kanye's like, 'Let's go out to dinner' and I'm like, 'I can't, I can't enjoy myself.' I think I have to get out of my shell but I don't want to, I like living this more chill life. I've become socially awkward for sure ... I am so afraid of everything, anxiety, pressure.''

Kim had previously claimed it was her social media activity which gave the burglars the information that she was home alone.

She said at the time: ''What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.''