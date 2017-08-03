Kim Kardashian West has asked her followers to suggest ways she could improve her Instagram page.

The 36-year-old beauty is among the most-followed celebrities on the photo-sharing website, but has bemoaned her page's lack of consistency and has pleaded with her fans for suggestions.

Kim wrote on the site: ''I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up (sic)''

The reality TV star has as many as 102.1 million followers on Instagram, in addition to 54.5 million followers on Twitter.

Kim typically keeps her fans entertained with eye-catching snaps and behind-the-scenes insights into her life - but she recently admitted it is difficult to post worthwhile content.

Speaking about her Instagram-related stresses, she explained: ''It's such a struggle. It really is.

''If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way. There's so much pressure to post, too. If I go to Japan and I just want to have a media-free vacation, and have a great birthday trip. It's the upkeep.''

Kim recalled one specific incident during a vacation with her husband, rap star Kanye West, that really caused her some stress.

Kim, who has daughter North, four, and 19-month-old son Saint with her husband, shared: ''Kanye and I woke up at 3am and we couldn't get back to sleep and I said let's go into, in this town in Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let's go take all these pictures and we'll post them on social media and it will look so cool.

''We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer. I was like, 'You ruined what my social media was going to look like.' So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.''