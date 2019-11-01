Kim Kardashian West asked Reese Witherspoon for permission before she dressed up as her character from 'Legally Blonde' for Halloween.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed she gave the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star her blessing to turn herself into Elle Woods - a role she played in the classic film franchise - for the spooky festivities on Thursday (31.10.19).

Speaking at a screening for her new series 'The Morning Show' in London on Friday (01.11.19), Reese said: ''She called me and said 'I'm going to do this thing.' I said ''go for it! It's so fun!'' I thought she nailed it.''

Kim, 39, dropped jaws yesterday when she uploaded a photograph of her in a plunging pink gown, completing the look with a fluffy pen and a tiny dog in a bag.

Her Halloween influence was very apt, considering Kim's law studies and career ambitions coincide with Elle's journey into the legal system in the film.

Kim is looking to follow in her late father Rob Kardashian's footsteps, and she's currently working in California towards sitting the state bar exam in 2022.

She has previously expressed desire to become a lawyer and move with her family to Wyoming - a dream of her husband Kanye West - in the next 10 years.

When asked by Kanye where she wants to be in a decade's time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''

Kim decided to pursue law after she received a ''really good result'' when she petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

The businesswoman - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - said: ''I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed.''

California is one of four US states that allows people without a degree to pass the bar by 'reading the law', meaning they intern with a practicing lawyer or judge.