Kim Kardashian West approves of Emily Ratajkowski's revealing bikini picture.

The 27-year-old model is known for posting provocative pictures on Instagram and continued the trend by posting a photo on Sunday (22.07.18) showing her wearing a tiny orange bikini while leaning on bed, with the caption ''fresh out.''

Kim, 37, was among many celebrities who showed her support for the photo by commenting with three peach emojis - what has become the reality star's signature emoji since she released her new fragrance 'KKW Kimoji' which is shaped like a peach.

Paris Hilton also gave the seductive picture a thumbs up by commenting with three fire emoji's.

Emily - who shot to fame in 2013 after starring in the iconic video for 'Blurred Lines' by Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I. - became friendly with Kim in the wake of the reality TV star posting a controversial naked photograph on herself on her Instagram in 2016.

Emily supported Kim as a negative backlash raged against the risque pic, and tweeted in reply to Piers Morgan, who had criticised Kim for sharing the image.

The model - who shared her own picture inspired by Kim's original - wrote: ''Love when a man comments on a woman's decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career, Sexist bullsh*t @kimkardashian.''

''Also love that when a woman stands up for herself everyone thinks it must be a dude speaking for her @kimkardashian. [sic]''

The pair then posted another photo of both of them topless, with a single black bar covering their breasts, sticking their middle fingers up in the bathroom mirror.

Kim wrote: ''When we're like ... we both have nothing to wear LOL @emrata. [sic]''

Although Emily usually flaunts her bikini body on Instagram, she has recently been showing off her rings from her recent wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard, she posted a photo revealing her giant diamond engagement ring, along with a matching diamond necklace.