Kim Kardashian West has apologised for using offensive language at a party.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has confessed that using the word ''re***ded'' at Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash was a ''mistake''.

In a statement, Kim said: ''I want to apologise for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community.

''I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I'm sorry.''

Kim made the comment in reference to her Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit, bemoaning the fact that people were too young to recognise her attire.

In a now-deleted video posted on social media, Kim was heard turning to Stephanie Shepherd - her former assistant - and saying: ''Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Re***ded.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that her now-husband Kanye was advised not to date her because of her sex tape.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed Kanye was told not to get into a relationship with her because she'd previously filmed a sex tape with Ray J.

She said: ''We've been through a lot together. You know, I've known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I've known him forever.

''He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.'

''Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know that it's going to be okay.' And he always was that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me.''