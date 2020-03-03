Kim Kardashian West has apologised after her daughter North West performed ZaZa's 'What I Do?' without giving her credit at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy show in Paris on Monday (02.03.20).

The power couple's six-year-old girl showed off her rhyming skills during the presentation of Kanye's latest collection held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer venue as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye, 42, joined North on stage halfway through her rap solo and looked on proudly as she confidently performed to the star-studded audience dressed in a custom-made Yeezy bright fuchsia padded gilet.

Her rap included the lines: ''I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute.''

However, ZaZa's mother took to Instagram to ask Kanye to ''show love and support'' to her four-year-old daughter's original song, though she insisted they are ''not mad''.

Alongside a clip of ZaZa performing the song and one of North and Kanye at the show, her parent wrote: ''In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad

''BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED .

THANK YOU!

''#ZaZaChallenge #WhatIDo #ThatsANoNo #ZaZa #BlackGirlMagic #blackgirlsrock #HypeKids #hypebae #redcarpetgirlz #explorepage #viral #yeezyseason8 #kanyewest #kimkardashian (sic)''

Kim has since commented on the post and pointed out that North is a ''huge fan'' of ZaZa and her older sister Lay Lay, who is also a rapper, and that she would love for the girls to meet up.

The reality star wrote: ''We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!

''Todays performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise.

''I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.''

Kim was sat in the front row and watched on proudly as her daughter wowed the crowd.

The 39-year-old beauty - who was sat next to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her seven-year-old daughter Penelope - took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride over North's musical talents to her 161 million followers.

She said: ''I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator, North hopes you like the remix!!!''