Kim Kardashian West has announced a KKW Beauty collaboration with Winnie Harlow.

The 38-year-old reality star will be teaming up with the 24-year-old catwalk star - who is one of the world's most recognisable models due to her vitiligo skin condition, which is characterised by depigmentation of the skin - for the new range.

Kim revealed the news to her fans on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', showing off a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign's photo shoot where the pair lay on sand dunes.

Speaking on the E! series, Kim said: ''I am doing a collab with me and Winnie Harlow for KKW Beauty.''

And later the reality show's Kardashians on E! Twitter account confirmed the news by writing: ''Shoutout to the beautiful @winnieharlow @KimKardashian #KUWTK (sic)''

This news comes as the brunette beauty has recently formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line and insisted it has been her ''secret for over a decade'' and helped camouflage her psoriasis, which causes red and flaky patches.

She captioned a photo of her legs: ''I'm so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder).

''I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up.

''This is what I use most often. I don't always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I've learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. (sic)''