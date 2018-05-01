Kim Kardashian West and Tristan Thompson have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

The 37-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old basketball player have cut ties on the social media app, after Kim revealed what she actually thinks of her sister Khloe's relationship with Tristan.

However, Khloe and her siblings - Kourtney, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - and their mother Kris Jenner still follow Tristan.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admitted she thinks the pair's relationship is ''so messed up'', after they were rocked by claims Tristan had been unfaithful just days before welcoming their daughter True Thompson into the world on April 12.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (30.04.18), Kim confessed: ''I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f***ked up.''

Kim says the family are all ''rooting'' for Khloe, 33, but that she won't be speaking unkindly of Tristan because there is a child involved.

She explained: ''Poor Khloe. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can.

''It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother that if there's a baby involved, I'm going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this.

''It's just so messed up.''

It's thought Khloe is still in two minds about what to do regarding her relationship with Tristan, as she still ''loves him'' and wants to do what's best for her daughter.

An insider said recently: ''Khloe loves him deeply. He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided. Khloe's main focus is being a mother and figuring out what is best for True.''