LuMee, the company behind the illuminated phone case used by Kim Kardashian West, have defended themselves against a patent infringement lawsuit.
Kim Kardashian West and LuMee insist they didn't steal another company's idea.
The reality TV star's company, Kimsaprincesss, Inc. were hit with a $100 million patent infringement lawsuit earlier this week over their promotion and her use of an illuminated phone case which she uses to take perfect selfies with her pals but the manufacturers insist they have proof that Snaplight's allegations are wrong.
Documents obtained by TMZ includes a patent obtained by LuMee, which was issued in 2016, and acknowledgement that Snaplight also have one, which was given in 2013. Though Snaplight's was approved earlier, the fact the US Patent and Trademark Office gave approval to LuMee will be viewed as proof there are meaningful differences between the products.
LuMee also pointed out they sued Snaplight back in November 2016.
It was previously explained that the complaint states a man named Hooshmand Harooni filed a patent for an ''integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device'' in 2013.
Kim is often promoting her LuMee phone case on social media when she takes a selfie and Snaplight, the company Hooshmand licensed his lighting phone case to, argued she is taking some of their profits so want $100 million.
Snaplight insist it has been ''extremely difficult'' for them ''to compete in the selfie case market'' with the 36-year-old star promoting LuMee to her 165 million social media followers.
However, a representative for Kim has insisted she has done ''absolutely nothing wrong''.
They said: ''The patent lawsuit filed by Snap Light has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong. (sic)''
