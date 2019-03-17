Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton reunited for a belated birthday party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star partied with the heiress and socialite over the weekend and they documented the whole thing on social media.

Speaking in a video clip, she said: ''Happy birthday, Paris ... even though your birthday was ... months ago, this is how she celebrates. Months ... months and months. But she deserves it.''

And Paris captioned a video: ''Love you @KimKardashian ... So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis (sic)''

Paris previously insisted she is ''incredibly proud'' of Kim and she is ''happy'' for her reality TV star friend, who she grew up with, despite Kim arguably eclipsing her in terms of fame, since starring on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and marrying Kanye West.

Paris said: ''Kim and I have been friends since we were little girls. I'm so happy for her. She has a beautiful family. She's doing incredibly well. I'm so incredibly proud of her. We're both killing it.''

The 'Simple Life' star has previously said she believes the two of them share the same work ethic and that's why they've both been successful.

She recently said: ''Kim Kardashian always had a great work ethic like me. I'm very determined in life. Being successful really fulfils me. I work hard. I'm a good person with a good heart. That's why I've been in this business for so long, and that's why my product lines do so well.''