Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian have had readings done by television medium Theresa Caputo.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' sisters had a visit from the 'Long Island Medium' star at Kim's Calabasas home on Tuesday (26.02.19) where she gave the pair a personal psychic reading.

Kim introduced Theresa in her Instagram Stories and admitted it was ''one of the best days'' of her life.

She said: ''You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life and I have to tell you why.

''Guess who's at my house and I did a reading with!''

After sharing a hug with Kim, the medium said: ''You know, my daughter Victoria probably flatlined.''

And the KKW Beauty businesswoman quipped: ''Victoria! Where are you? I don't think I'm giving your mom back. She's staying!''

The 38-year-old reality star - who has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - didn't mention what they wanted to learn from the psychic, but said she and Khloe, 34, ''had the best reading'.

She later added: ''You guys, we had the best reading! The Long Island Medium is in Calabasas, can you believe this? She's at my house.''

The reality star also shared a picture with Theresa and captioned it: ''Dreams do come true.''

Kim is currently expecting her second child via a surrogate, a boy, after her daughter Chicago was born by a surrogacy mother in January 2018.

Meanwhile, Khloe is currently dealing with her split from Tristan Thompson - who she has 10-month-old daughter True with - after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

The 'Revenge Body' star took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support on Tuesday (26.02.19).

She told her 24.6 million followers: ''Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.''

It was reported that Tristan, 27, and Jordyn, 21, got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

A source recently claimed: ''Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her.''