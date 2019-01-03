Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West want a baby boy.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West - who are said to be expecting their fourth child via a surrogate - are keen on having a son.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and the 'Bound 2' rapper are reportedly expecting a fourth child via a surrogate and are said to be ''over the moon'' about the news and hoping for a son.
A source told People magazine: ''They've got to be over the moon [about the] wonderful news ... They've always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls. That's always been the plan. They definitely want a boy.''
The couple - who already have two daughters, North, five, and Chicago, 12 months, as well as son Saint, three - can't wait to add to their family, with a source recently revealing that children ''stabilise'' Kanye.
They said: ''Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he's an involved, loving dad to his kids. He loves the innocence of children; they're not judging him. They don't care what he does for a living. They don't read the tabloids. To them, he's just Dad ... You should see him when he gets around the kids; he lights up. He smiles, he plays with them, he is genuinely excited to be around them and they respond the same way to him. They stabilise him. It's almost like a physical change.''
Kim had previously opened up about the impact being a mother has had on her relationship with Kanye.
She said: ''I absolutely think you can [be both a mother and sexy]. I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul. I didn't lose weight that quickly.
''But I'd say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.''
