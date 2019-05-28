Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ''very proud'' of their marriage.

The 38-year-old reality star and the 'Heartless' rapper celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last week, and sources say they couldn't be happier with where they are in their lives, and love the family they've created with children North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and newborn Psalm.

An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage. And they love being parents.''

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, 41-year-old Kanye whisked the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to Las Vegas to watch Celine Dion in concert, where they also got the chance to meet the music icon backstage.

Speaking about the trip, the source added to People magazine: ''Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn't want to make huge anniversary plans. Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.''

Over the weekend, Kim shared a series of videos from the concert - which was held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace - as well as two pictures of herself and Kanye with the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker.

And Celine, 51, took to social media to send her well wishes to the couple after they paid her a visit.

She wrote: ''Happy 5th anniversary @kimkardashian and Kanye! Thanks for coming to see my show! - Celine xx... (sic)''

Meanwhile, the special surprise isn't the only musical gift Kanye has arranged for Kim recently, as for Valentine's Day (14.02.19), he got legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform for his wife in their home, while surrounded by a sea of roses.

Kenny said of the romantic gesture: ''Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...

''I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome.''