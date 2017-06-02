Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have flown to the Bahamas to celebrate the rapper's birthday.

The Famous' hitmaker turns 40 on June 8, but will be marking the occasion over the weekend as he, his wife, their children North, three, and Saint, 17 months, have jetted off for a luxury vacation with some close friends.

A source told E! News: ''They rented out a huge luxurious amazing villa. They have had cases of Casamigos flown in and are drinking by their private pool. The kids all have their own play area and they all look like they are having a great time.

''Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it's been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole. Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special.''

The couple - who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary - have had a turbulent time of late, after Kim was robbed at gunpoint and Kanye suffered a breakdown, but things have calmed down in recent weeks and they are back on a ''good path''.

A source said recently: ''Kanye and Kim are on a good path. They have been really working on their marriage and their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times. Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other.''

After 17 people were arrested following Kim's terrifying ordeal in Paris, the brunette beauty recently admitted her life will never be the same again.

She said: ''To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe.

''It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can't erase - I can't go backwards.

''Life is always going to be different.

''I can still live my life, but just on edge.''