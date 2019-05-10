Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West already have a ''name in mind'' for their newborn fourth child.

The couple welcomed a son into the world on Friday (10.05.19) when he was born via a surrogate mother, and sources have said that whilst they haven't announced the tot's name just yet, they already have some moniker options lined up.

An insider said: ''They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.''

Both Kim and Kanye - who have daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, who Kim carried herself, as well as 15-month-old daughter Chicago, who was born via a different surrogate - were present for their son's birth, and are said to be ''ecstatic'' about the new arrival.

The source added: ''Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim.''

Sources added the couple's other three children have already met their baby brother and claim ''North seems the most excited''.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider said: ''The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother's Day.''

Kim, 38, announced the birth of her son on Twitter on Friday, and followed her message up moments later with another tweet claiming the newborn baby looks ''just like'' his sister Chicago.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote: ''He's here and he's perfect!

''He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed the surrogate mother had gone into labour on Thursday (09.05.19) during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', where she and the show's titular host surprised Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner with the happy news.