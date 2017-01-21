Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are back on track.

Although the reality TV star and the rapper went through a rough patch after an eventful 2016 - in which Kim was held up at gunpoint and Kanye was rushed to hospital following a meltdown caused by sleep deprivation and exhaustion - the pair are looking ahead to their future.

A source told E! News: ''Kim is in a really great place right now. Kim and Kanye are very happy.

''Kanye's kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his late mother proud. He thinks about her every day.''

Kim, 36, and Kanye - who married in 2014 - have daughter North, three and son Saint, 13 months, together.

And Kanye, 39, is also keen to get back to work and finish his 'Saint Pablo' tour, which he axed after being admitted to hospital.

The source said: ''Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer. Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations.''

''Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show. He wants everyone in the world to see it.''

It was previously revealed that Kim and Kanye were working hard on their marriage.

An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye have to work at their marriage, just like any couple. Of course, there are some bumps in the road at times, but that's not unlike any other marriage. It takes work. They are definitely still together and more madly in love than ever.

''Kim is slowly getting back to her normal routine. She finally feels ready to get back out in public, but she is doing it little by little.

''Kanye is doing really well. He's living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.

''He's still under medical care. He'll do everything and anything to make sure he's in tip-top shape for his family. That's his motivation to get out of any dark spot.''