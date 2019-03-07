Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ''really excited'' for the birth of their fourth child, as sources say they're busy preparing their home for the new arrival.
The couple are currently expecting their fourth child together - which is their second to be born via surrogate mother after 13-month-old Chicago - and are said to be hard at work getting their home ready to welcome the newest addition.
A source said: ''Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It's a bright spot right now given everything else that's going on in the family. At this point they've been working on the baby's nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the rapper - who also have five-year-old North and three-year-old Saint together - are even looking into getting bigger cars, as their growing family is getting too large to fit in one vehicle.
Speaking to E! News, the source added: ''They're also trying to think about getting a new car - with four kids, two adults and a couple nannies, they definitely need to invest in a car that suits the entire family so that's an ongoing discussion.''
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Kim said she's feeling ''calm'' about her impending arrival, though she was initially ''stressing'' about welcoming another tot.
She said last month: ''I was kind of stressing.
''My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.''
And sources previously claimed Kim and Kanye, 41, had always wanted a ''big family'' and are blessed to have an ''incredible gift'' on the way.
They said: ''The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again.
''The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019.
''They've also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.''
