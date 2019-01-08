Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are starting to buy ''everything'' they need for their fourth child.

The couple are expecting to welcome their fourth tot - and second via surrogacy after daughter Chicago was born in January last year - in May, and despite already having three other children, sources say the pair are on a shopping expedition to collect clothes and baby supplies, as they ''don't really do hand-me-downs''.

A source said: ''They don't really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first. They're buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they've been shopping.''

The insider insists the pair - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - give all their unused baby clothes to charity, but don't reuse them for their own children.

And it seems a lot of their supplies will be ordered online, as 41-year-old Kanye likes to shop from his phone when he can't sleep.

The source added to People magazine: ''Kanye is a big online shopper. When he can't sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they're getting, they order online.

''They're going to have everything the baby needs pretty soon. And the rest of the family is big on getting gifts, too. This baby is going to have everything he needs.''

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have ''just recently'' started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning ''some sort of shower'' to celebrate.

An insider said recently: ''They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

''Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way.''